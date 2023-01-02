City of Wichita Falls gives update on health district services

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has given an update on what services can be offered by the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District following a water leak.

The health district will be offering limited services as soon as Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. This comes after water damage from a broken pipe and damage to the electrical system caused the district to suspend services just after Christmas.

Vital Records will be open to the public that day at the health district building, although some services will not be available. Staff members will be taking record requests and filling them as quickly as possible.

Immunizations are expected to be offered again on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the health district building, but state regulations on vaccine temperatures must be met first.

Environmental Services along with animal services continue normal operations. Any payments that need to be made to Environmental Services can be made at this time at the animal service center at 1207 Hatton Road.

Women Infants and Children (WIC) will continue to provide services, according to city officials. The best way to contact the WIC Clinic is to text them via the secure texting system at (940) 247-7688.

For current WIC participants, services will be held remotely and the same procedures that were utilized during COVID will be in place. WIC participants will need to respond to text messages and answer phone calls regarding current and upcoming WIC appointments. Upon appointment completion, participants will be scheduled a time to drive up to the WIC bus at the health district to have benefits loaded to their EBT cards.

