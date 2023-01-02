First baby of 2023 welcomed at United Regional

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional has welcomed the first child of 2023 to Wichita Falls.

Katherine Vela was welcomed to the world by parents Mireya Piedra and Daniel Vela at 8:53 a.m. on Sunday. She was six pounds, six ounces and 19.75 inches long.

“Katherine was born prematurely, and she is our little miracle,” Piedra said.

Mom and baby are both doing well. The family was presented with a gift basket that included a car seat and other health and safety items for Katherine.

