WFAFB meets holiday match grant goal

The funds will help provide food to those who need it most.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community members stepped up this holiday season to make an impact for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

The food bank announced Monday they have reached their match grant goal of $75,000.

As part of the grant, the J.S. Bridwell Foundation matched every penny donated through Dec. 31, 2022.

The funds will help provide food to those who need it most.

