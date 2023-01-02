Wichita County swears in newly elected officials

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2023 is officially here and Wichita County is wasting no time. Several county officials were sworn in on Sunday, including County Judge Jim Johnson.

On Sunday, the Wichita County swearing of the oath ceremony was bittersweet with former Judge Woody Gossom. One of his last duties consisted of swearing in Johnson and the new county clerk.

“This is the culmination of the long election process and I’ve spent the last six weeks really gearing up and getting ready to take over the job and so this is the culmination and so now it’s official and more than anything I’m excited and ready to get to work,” Johnson said.

As Johnson takes over Gossom’s position, Annette Stanley was also sworn in and will replace former County Clerk Lori Bohannon. Stanley said she’s ready to serve the residents of Wichita County.

“I’m here to work for them,” Stanley said. “Like I said, I wanna do well by them and I want to give more to the community because they do pay my salary.”

Although Gossom retired, he still wants to see the new officials engage with residents in a certain way.

“Being out in the public and seeing people and feeling they’re comfortable to come up and say ‘I think you’re doing a good job’ and ‘what can you do about this’ and that’s the way it should be with our elected officials,” Gossom said. “There should not be any distance between us and the people we work for.”

After being sworn in, Johnson was able to swear in an official that will continue his commissioner’s duties in 2023.

“Commissioner Fincannon called me and asked me if I would do that late last week, so it’s my first judicial act,” Johnson said. “I was grateful he asked me to do that and excited to get to do that for him.”

