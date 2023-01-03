American Red Cross Needs Volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

The American Red Cross of Wichita Falls needs volunteers to fill key positions.

If you have a strong desire to help people, the Red Cross needs people like you. They need volunteers to be on-call for disaster assistance, like if their is a house fire, or natural disaster.

“It’s that time of year that where people are looking at what we can do to change our lives and what we can do to make it better. Volunteering is one of those things that people can do to that not only make their own lives better, but can make other people lives and community better.” Brian Murnahan, Regional Director of Communications for the American Red Cross said.

Murnahan says the Red Cross will provide training free of charge, and most of it is done online. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you can call 1-800-redcross or go to www.redcross.org/volunteer.

