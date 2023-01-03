Bowie High School student dead after car crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to the Bowie News FB page, a student at Bowie High School has died due to the injuries sustained from a car crash Monday evening.

“Department of Public Safety officials have confirmed that 16-year-old Bowie High School student, Colby Price, died from injuries in an accident at State Hwy. 59 and Mill tonight,” Bowie News FB page said, “His pickup collided with a large transport truck. He was transported to Nocona General Hospital, but he did not survive. DPS staff said details of the accident are not available at this time.”

News Channel 6 has reached out to DPS officials to confirm the incident. Stick with us as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.