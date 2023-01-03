Email City Guide
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck

16-year-old Colby Price.
16-year-old Colby Price.(KAUZ)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old high school student.

DPS troopers said Colby Price died Monday after a car wreck at State Highway 59 and Mill Street. Bowie ISD Superintendent Blake Enlow said Colby was a great student, leaders and athlete and his presence will be missed.

“He was on our football team, powerlifting team and he has siblings that have gone to school here for a long time,” Enlow said. “He was someone who was very well known, well liked and had a great infectious smile. Everyone said he would just light up a room.”

DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said the teen pulled out in front of a dump truck. Price was rushed to the Nocona General Hospital but tragically died shortly after.

“It is always a difficult process to go through when it is a shock to your system,” Enlow said. “One minute you are not thinking of anything like that, then a terrible tragedy like this strikes.”

Although Bowie ISD is still on Christmas break, they arranged to have counselors at the high school Tuesday morning to set up a safe space for any students or staff that needed to grieve. Once school starts back up on Monday, they will continue to offer support to anyone that needs it.

“I have been in touch with education service center Region 9 in Wichita Falls and they will have counselors set aside for Monday when we return to class,” Enlow said. “Our staff here at the high school is going to visit the classes and walk the schedule that Colby had to be there for the students.”

Enlow said he has met with Price’s family and they will look for ways to honor and carry his name throughout the Bowie community.

“We just offer our support to the family in any way that we can with our facilities, honoring Colby and what he meant to us, our school and our community,” Enlow said.

It shows how much Price was loved by the Bowie community because his family has already raised $13,000 through a GoFundMe, surpassing their $10,000 goal to pay for funeral expenses.

