City of Wichita Falls issues ordinance on used catalytic converters

The ordinance went into effect on Dec. 15, 2022.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls issued a new ordinance in November of 2022 to help combat rising catalytic converter thefts.

The ordinance states it is unlawful for any person or entity other than a metal recycler to possess a used catalytic converter that was removed from a vehicle unless:

  1. The individual or entity can provide proof of ownership of the vehicle from which the converter was removed and can reasonably link the catalytic converter to the vehicle
    1. Proof of ownership includes a copy of the certificate of title or other documentation indicating the person has an ownership interest in the vehicle
    2. Year, make, model and vehicle identification number for the vehicle
  2. The person or entity presents proof of the possession of the catalytic converter lawfully passed from the owner of the vehicle to the person in possession of the converter

The ordinance went into effect on Dec. 15, 2022. Anyone who violates the ordinance will be charged with a Class C misdemeanor and fined up to $500.

The document states there have been over 130 reported catalytic converters stolen in Wichita Falls from 2019 to 2022, while local mechanic and muffler shops have also replaced or repaired multiple catalytic converters where the victim did not make a police report.

