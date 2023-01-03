Email City Guide
Clay County sheriff charged with official oppression

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde was booked into the Clay County Jail Monday night on three charges of official oppression.

The Clay County Jail roster states the county constable as the arresting agency. No other information on the charges is available at this time.

Lyde was also charged with official oppression back in December of 2021 after the county justice of the peace failed to magistrate two individuals within a 48-hour time period. Lyde addressed those charges here.

Lyde then resigned from the Clay County Memorial Hospital board in October of 2022.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

