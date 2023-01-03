Construction on Veterans Memorial Plaza begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A project that has been in the works for more than six years officially got underway Tuesday as a construction company set up fencing at Lake Wichita Park to begin building a new Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Crews hope to be finished for Memorial Day in May. The plaza features a walkway paved with 800 memorial bricks and a Gold Star Family monument will also be included, while future plans call for additional memorials.

“It just feels like it’s appropriate for the city to have a monument that really reflects the sacrifice that the service members have given their country and it’s very satisfying to see that a military community can come together and build a monument like this that honors their service,” David Coleman, Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee chair, said.

Groups are already planning several uses for the plaza, including a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony in March. A dedication ceremony is planned for Memorial Day - Monday, May 29, 2023.

