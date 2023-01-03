Email City Guide
Lightning strike, fire destroys Burger King restaurant

Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the interior damage is substantial.(14 News)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A Burger King in Kentucky is considered a total loss after the building was struck by lightning, which then sparked a fire.

A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire started shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

A total of 21 firefighters were called from several departments to battle the fire. Officials said crews were on the scene for about two hours.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The fire caused substantial damage to the restaurant, fire crews said.
Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but the interior damage is substantial.

Officials did not clarify if anyone was inside the building at the time, though the fire started outside of business hours.

