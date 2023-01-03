Preparing for the upcoming tax season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s time to start gathering your tax papers together to file for your 2022 taxes.

There are a few things people should know when they file their taxes this year. Although some people may not have received all their W-2s or tax documents needed to file for their 2022 taxes. Tax professionals said using this time to prepare and gather your paperwork is essential.

“It’s not really a good thing to make it out here if you don’t have all your documents,” Tax preparer Cierra Dickerson said.

Filing taxes can be a breeze for some taxpayers and a headache for others. Although the IRS isn’t processing any taxes yet, most taxpayers are gearing up to file taxes with hopes of getting a refund.

“If any of the numbers are off and we file it with the IRS, those things can cost audits and things like that. So definitely when you’re filing your taxes make sure you have all of your documents. Like your official documents,” Dickerson said.

Before you file there could be some changes that affect your refund amount, especially if you have children.

“The CTC credit has changed which is the child tax credit, last year it was $3,600 for dependents under the age six, $3,000 over the age six. This year, the dependent credit is only $2,000 and $1,500 of it is refundable,” Tax-preparer Jessica Jones said.

And there are more changes if you have a child.

“So the maximum credit you could receive back was $8,000 on child dependent credit. This year, there’s only 35% and the maximum you could receive is $2,000,” Jones said.

For 2022, tax bracket rates went up a few hundred dollars to account for inflation, according to Ramsey Solutions. Another item which increased this year is.

“The standard deductions is pretty much itemized deductions, medical expenses, dental expenses, gas mileage. It increases by $200 not much of a difference so you wouldn’t see a huge tax difference in your refund due to the increase,” Jones said.

The deadline to file taxes is April 18. If you need an extension, your request must be made for the deadline date. The IRS is allowing extensions until Oct. 16.

