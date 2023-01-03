VITA asks for volunteers ahead of tax season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas Area United Way is asking for volunteers to help with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program ahead of the 2023 tax preparation season.

Volunteers will help VITA offer free tax filing assistance during the tax season.

“We are proud to offer free tax filing in our community again next year. We’ve been able to help so many area families save thousands of dollars in tax preparation expenses through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program,” Genevieve Anderson, Director of the VITA & Financial Education at North Texas Area United Way, said.

Three instructor-led trainings are scheduled for Saturday sessions, as well as varying times available on weekdays:

Jan. 7, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 through Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 through Jan. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All classes will be held at 3301 Armory Rd (Directly behind the Boys & Girls Club) free of charge. Volunteer positions include tax preparer, asset development specialist, translator and greeter. Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of four hours.

“The average income of our client is $25,000, we prepared 3,100 tax returns during the 2022 tax season and returned over $5.1 million dollars to our community. We also saved the community over $1 million in tax preparation fees,” Anderson said.

For more information on the VITA program, call Genevieve Anderson at (940) 322-8638 ext. 12, or send an email to ganderson@ntauw.org.

