Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

FBI increases reward for information on Capitol pipe bomb suspect

FBI increases reward for attempted pipe bomber to $500,000. (Source: FBI/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI has increased the reward money for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who placed pipe bombs in Washington D.C.

The reward is now $500,000.

Surveillance video shows an individual wearing a mask and a gray hoodie placing pipe bombs outside both the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarter buildings.

It happened two years ago on January 5, 2021, the night before the Jan. 6 riot.

Those bombs were placed in the evening and discovered the following afternoon.

Neither of them detonated, but Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drove within several yards of the bomb outside the DNC.

So far, the FBI has conducted 1,000 interviews watched 39,000 videos and assessed nearly 500 tips.

The new half-million-dollar reward marks a massive jump from the $100,000 reward that has stood for more than a year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Bowie High School student dies after car crash
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
Indictment indicates sexual harassment in Clay County sheriff’s arrest
16-year-old Colby Price.
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck
The ordinance went into effect on Dec. 15, 2022.
City of Wichita Falls issues ordinance on used catalytic converters
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

Latest News

President Joe Biden is applauded by, from left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike...
Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy failing anew in bid for speaker; GOP in disarray
A new study shows the use of social media could be affecting the brains of teens.
Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
California prepares for flooding; Midwest hit with snow, ice
Union Square earns Military Friendly Employer Designation
Union Square earns Military Friendly Employer Designation