Health district provides online option for vital records

Requestors are able to schedule a time for pickup of vital records.
Requestors are able to schedule a time for pickup of vital records.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Wichita County has announced a web-based portal qualified applicants can use to make requests for certified birth and death records.

The portal, called Vital Director, is a product of Permitium, a leading provider of cloud-based software for vital records offices. Vital Director offers users the ability to manage the processing, payment and issuance of birth and death certificates online.

“We have partnered with Permitium to give customers a fast, easy, and affordable way to request certified copies of birth and death certificates online,” Amy Fagan, Interim Director of Health, said. “The ordering process with Vital Director ensures statute compliance, accelerates turnaround time, increases security, automates, tracks, organizes and streamlines vital record ordering for applicants.”

Requestors are able to schedule a time for pickup of vital records, which health district officials said cuts down on wait time and provides improved efficiency for staff. The birth records are for anyone born in Texas, while the death records are for those who died within Wichita Falls city limits. A link to the portal can be found here.

The announcement of the portal comes after the health district building suffered from water damage from a broken pipe and damage to the electrical system just after Christmas.

