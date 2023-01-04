High school basketball - Jan. 3, 2023
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school sports are back in action after the holiday break!
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Holliday
|54
|Iowa Park
|16
|Nocona
|52
|Aledo
|41
IOWA PARK VS. HOLLIDAY
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Gordon
|70
|Archer City
|40
|Burkburnett
|72
|Decatur
|45
|Holliday
|40
|Iowa Park
|25
|Hirschi
|42
|Diamond Valley
|49
|Childress
|72
|Quanah
|46
DECATUR VS. BURKBURNETT
DIAMOND VALLEY VS. HIRSCHI
IOWA PARK VS. HIRSCHI
