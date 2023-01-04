Email City Guide
High school basketball - Jan. 3, 2023

Keitenn Bristow (10) slams it in.
Keitenn Bristow (10) slams it in.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school sports are back in action after the holiday break!

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Holliday54Iowa Park16
Nocona52Aledo41

IOWA PARK VS. HOLLIDAY

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Gordon70Archer City40
Burkburnett72Decatur45
Holliday40Iowa Park25
Hirschi42Diamond Valley49
Childress72Quanah46

DECATUR VS. BURKBURNETT

DIAMOND VALLEY VS. HIRSCHI

IOWA PARK VS. HIRSCHI

