WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather will be very seasonal this week, meaning highs in the 50s and 60s. There will be a little rise in temperatures on Friday with highs back in the 70s. Another front drops temperature back to seasonal levels by the weekend. January is typically a dry month for Texoma and there’s not much rain in the forecast any time soon.

