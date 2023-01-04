Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before...
Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
Indictment indicates sexual harassment in Clay County sheriff’s arrest
The wreck reportedly happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Bowie High School student dies after car crash
Katherine Vela was welcomed to the world by parents Mireya Piedra and Daniel Vela.
First baby of 2023 welcomed at United Regional
16-year-old Colby Price.
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck
It’s time to start gathering your tax papers together to file for your 2022 taxes.
Preparing for the upcoming tax season

Latest News

The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940 million after Tuesday drawing
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing