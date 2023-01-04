Email City Guide
Union Square earns Military Friendly Employer Designation

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Union Square Credit Union has earned the 2023 Military Friendly Employer Designation.

The company was selected out of more than 1,000 companies.

Companies earning this title have invested in programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses and veterans within their organizations.

