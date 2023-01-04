Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wednesday looks cool and dry

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, we will have a high temperature of 55° with sunny skies. On Wednesday night, we will have one of the coldest nights, over the next week, with a low of 28° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have temps climb into the low-60s. We will have a high of 62° with sunny skies. Thursday night, temps will only fall into the low 40s.

Friday looks to be the warmest day over the next week. We will have a high of 74° with partly cloudy skies. However, the warm weather will not last long as another cold front arrives by Saturday. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the upper-50s and low-60s for the high on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Bowie High School student dies after car crash
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
Indictment indicates sexual harassment in Clay County sheriff’s arrest
16-year-old Colby Price.
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck
The ordinance went into effect on Dec. 15, 2022.
City of Wichita Falls issues ordinance on used catalytic convertors
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Quiet Looking Week Ahead
Great Looking Weather this Week
weather
Wednesday looks cool and dry
KAUZ WX
Rain chances return this weekend