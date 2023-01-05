Calm weather is ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we will have temps climb into the mid-50s. We will have a high of 57° with sunny skies. Thursday night, temps will only fall into the low-40s. Friday looks to be the warmest day over the next week. We will have a high of 71° with partly cloudy skies. However, the warm weather will not last long as another cold front arrives by Saturday. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-50s for the high on Saturday and the low-60s on Sunday.

