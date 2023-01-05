Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This case is still under investigation.
Henrietta man arrested for robbery
The statement comes after Lyde turned himself in on Monday around 7 p.m. on three charges of...
Clay County sheriff issues statement on charges
16-year-old Colby Price.
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
Indictment indicates sexual harassment in Clay County sheriff’s arrest

Latest News

FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college...
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors
It doesn’t take long for a thief to steal one.
City of Wichita Falls combats catalytic converter thefts
Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.
Mars releasing first all-female packs of M&M’s
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The...
Federal Trade Commission proposes rule that would ban noncompete clauses