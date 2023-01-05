Henrietta man arrested for robbery

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - A Henrietta man was arrested for robbery after he allegedly hit a woman’s phone out of her hand and threw it onto the roof of the library.

A woman was filming Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde from across the street when he turned himself in on Monday night. She was actually live streaming on Facebook, according to Clay County Constable Sydney Horton.

The suspect, identified as Justin O’Malley, then approached the woman frustrated for filming and attempted to knock the phone out of her hand. During the intervention, Horton said O’Malley hit her when trying to grab her phone and caused minor injuries to her face. Once he grabbed the phone, he allegedly threw it on top of the library roof.

“Based on the evidence that we had, we thought we had a probable cause so we applied for an arrest warrant for Mr. O’Malley,” Horton said. “The arrest warrant was signed and granted. We made contact with Mr. O’Malley’s attorney and his attorney made arrangements for him to turn himself in. Yesterday, he turned himself in to the sheriff’s office, went to the jail and was booked in. I believe he is out on attorney bond at this point.”

Horton said O’Malley was charged with robbery and not assault due to the combination of the injury and theft by taking her phone.

This case is still under investigation but Horton said they expect to be done by the end of next week. They will then turn the case over to the district attorney’s office of Casey Hall.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.