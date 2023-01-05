Jack County Youth Fair kicks off

JACKSBORO, Texas - The Jack County Youth Fair got underway in Jacksboro on Wednesday evening. The fun-filled event is where kids show off their animals and livestock.

For children and teens, raising these animals to show is not child’s play, says Texas FFA State President Windsor Godfrey.

“It is the opportunity to show that hard work that you put into that animal, but it also teaches you something really important, failure. It is very important that although success is amazing, failure is very, very important to us human beings,” Godfrey said.

Godrey added the experience helps build character.

“It helps you learn a good work ethic, you have to feed that animal, and you have to take care of that animal and you have to want to be successful, and if you have those things, you’re going to see success in your animal,” Godfrey said.

For kids like Cutter Murray, he seems to take it in stride. He showed nine animals at the fair, and taking care of them keeps him busy.

“Well I usually do my chores at night when I get back from school and then I usually do all my schoolwork when I have time during school, and then when I get home, I just mess around with my calves,” Murray said.

The Jack County Youth Fair also helps further the education of students.

“The Jack County Fair Association does give out three scholarships, and they usually do it by community.” Analinda Cox, Jack County Extension Agent, said.

The fair will last until Saturday and the weigh-in for the livestock and animals happened on Wednesday. Thursday is the showing of the hogs and pigs. Friday will have showings of rabbits, goats, sheep and livestock, and Saturday is the premium livestock sale.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.