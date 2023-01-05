Email City Guide
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jan. 5, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think of firefighters, you may believe the biggest risk they face is putting out a fire in a burning building.

The leading cause of death in firefighters is actually cancer. Leading firefighter organizations are spending the month of January educating firefighters about preventing and surviving occupational cancer.

Wichita Falls Fire Department Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said in the last 10 years, there’s been much more research done since this started.

Prillaman said firefighters have about a 10% greater chance of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% greater mortality rate once diagnosed.

“You don’t know whether it’s going to be you and if it’s going to be you, when it’s going to be you,” Prillaman said. “We’ve had locally too many examples of firefighters that hardly get into retirement and learn that they’ve got a cancer and it shortens their time as husband and father and grandfather.”

Prillaman said more than 200 different chemicals have been identified in smoke, most of which are carcinogens. Even with the gear and protection they wear, they still come in contact with it when they remove their suit.

