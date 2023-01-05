Email City Guide
Deputies arrest suspect after manhunt near Stesco Ave

Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested James Daniel Harris on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023...
Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested James Daniel Harris on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 around 4:40 p.m.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday in the 300 block of Stesco Avenue after he evaded deputies at least twice.

Sheriff David Duke said the man, identified as James Daniel Harris, was involved in a vehicle chase with deputies about three days ago, but he got away when he ran into nearby brush.

Law enforcement searching for man near Stesco Ave
Law enforcement searching for man near Stesco Ave(KAUZ)

Duke said investigators were searching the area and saw Harris around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Harris reportedly got into his truck, did several donuts to kick up dust, and then exited his vehicle and escaped again.

Deputies set up a perimeter and had a K9 unit assisting them with the search. He was reportedly caught around 4:40 p.m.

Duke said Harris was wanted for active parole warrants and will probably be charged with evading arrest with a vehicle. Law enforcement officials are reportedly familiar with Harris and have dealt with him before.

This case is still under investigation.
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
