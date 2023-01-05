Email City Guide
A Little Up and Down

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The current weather pattern is very active with storm systems and weak fronts impacting us every two to four days. The fast-paced weather pattern prevents much moisture from building up over us, so big rain chances are not expected for at least the next week or so. Temperatures will be a little up with south winds ahead of each system then go down a little with north winds behind it. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s with 50s and 60s this weekend.

