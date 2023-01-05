A Little Up and Down

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The current weather pattern is very active with storm systems and weak fronts impacting us every two to four days. The fast-paced weather pattern prevents much moisture from building up over us, so big rain chances are not expected for at least the next week or so. Temperatures will be a little up with south winds ahead of each system then go down a little with north winds behind it. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s with 50s and 60s this weekend.

