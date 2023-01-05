Email City Guide
A Little Warming Trend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds ahead of yet another fast-moving California storm system, push temperatures back up a little for Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will rise into the 60s with 70s for Friday. This storm system throws a weak front our way late Friday night and early Saturday with a bit of a drop in temperatures for part of the weekend. Sunday and Monday of next week will be mild once again. These storms system crossing our neck of the woods brings little to no chance for rain.

