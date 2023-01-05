Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Niagara Falls illuminated in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Buffalo Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night. (Source: WKBW)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A major tourist destination is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in blue and white lights – the Bills’ team colors – on Tuesday night.

The display was in honor of Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field Monday night in Cincinnati.

As of Thursday morning, Hamlin was showing “remarkable improvement” and appears to be “neurologically intact,” the team said.

Buffalo’s city hall was also illuminated in Bills colors Tuesday night and the mayor called on members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination team to do the same.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This case is still under investigation.
Henrietta man arrested for robbery
The statement comes after Lyde turned himself in on Monday around 7 p.m. on three charges of...
Clay County sheriff issues statement on charges
16-year-old Colby Price.
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
Indictment indicates sexual harassment in Clay County sheriff’s arrest

Latest News

Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
Officials: 8 dead in Utah, including 5 children, the result of murder-suicide
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership on 7th ballot