WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for January

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 7, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found below:

The mobile pantry schedule for January are available. (WFAFB)

