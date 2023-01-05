Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for January

The mobile pantry schedule for January are available.
The mobile pantry schedule for January are available.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023.

Mobile pantry officials will be at Lake Wichita Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5-6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 7, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9-11 a.m.

The full mobile pantry schedule for January can be found below:

The mobile pantry schedule for January are available.
The mobile pantry schedule for January are available.(WFAFB)

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This case is still under investigation.
Henrietta man arrested for robbery
The statement comes after Lyde turned himself in on Monday around 7 p.m. on three charges of...
Clay County sheriff issues statement on charges
16-year-old Colby Price.
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
Indictment indicates sexual harassment in Clay County sheriff’s arrest

Latest News

All the fun is being held in Jacksboro.
Jack County Youth Fair kicks off
Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested James Daniel Harris on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023...
Deputies arrest suspect after manhunt near Stesco Ave
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The leading cause of death in firefighters is cancer.
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month