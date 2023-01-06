Amelia is looking for her forever home
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.
Amelia is a sweet dog who wants to join your family.
If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee is $40. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.
