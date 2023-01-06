City of Wichita Falls combats catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Catalytic converter thefts are still a problem and the City of Wichita Falls is trying to combat it.

Last month, the city passed a new ordinance making it very costly to have a catalytic converter that’s been removed from a vehicle if you can’t prove where it came from.

It doesn’t take long for a thief to steal one. The time it takes to get under a car, cut the catalytic converter and dash off with it is about two minutes minimum. They contain precious metals well worth the time.

“It’s rhodium, palladium and platinum. The platinum are hit and spin, it’s been kinda sky high for about four five years now,” George Brosch, manager at Miller’s Muffler, said.

Because of the number of catalytic converters that have been stolen in the past few years, the City of Wichita Falls approved and passed an ordinance detailing the crime as a class C misdemeanor.

Vehicles that sit higher off the ground can be eye-catching to a thief.

“A lot of the lower emission vehicles, Honda’s, Toyota’s, they’re getting hit. High-profile vehicles, Ford F-150s, they get hit often,” Brosch said.

“Before we stopped somebody, say they had 10 used catalytic converters in the back of their pickup, they’ve been cut out and so forth, wasn’t really a whole lot that we can do about that. This gives us a means of trying to just address the problem,” Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

According to the ordinance, over 130 catalytic converters were stolen from 2019 to 2022.

It states that it is unlawful for any person or entity other than a metal recycler to possess a used catalytic converter that was removed from a motor vehicle.

Some exceptions include proof of documentation of the vehicle, certification of the removed converter, identification of the converter which states the make year and model and proof that a vehicle owner signed off on having another person have their converter.

Brosch gave an estimate of how much they can go for when stolen.

“Between $50 to $350, some of them even higher than that. It just depends on the make and model of the vehicle,” Brosch said.

The large price can be due to the price of metals inside the catalytic converter. For example, there are one to two grams of rhodium in the converters and they’re priced at $350 per gram.

“If you’re in possession of 10 catalytic converters in your car and you have no proof at all that you have those legally, then you can be cited for each one of those. Each one of those is charge with a fine of up to $500,” Eipper said.

