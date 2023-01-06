Email City Guide
Health district’s immunization clinic reopens

The immunization clinic reopened on Friday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District’s immunization clinic reopened on Friday for limited operations.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 primary and boosters available for free. Health district officials said the infant Pfizer COVID-19 primary series for ages six months to four years is expected to be available by Jan. 13.

Flu vaccines are also available at the clinic for children and adults, with regular fees still applying.

For all other vaccines, health district officials are unable to take private insurance until further notice. Most vaccines will be available for adults without insurance, and they will also be available for children currently enrolled in Medicaid, CHIP, who do not have insurance or whose insurance does not cover vaccines, and/or are American Indian or Alaska Native.

Starting on Jan. 9, the immunization clinic will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m., and will be open on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The reopening comes after the health district building suffered water damage from a broken pipe and damage to the electrical system just after Christmas.

