Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college...
FILE - Michigan State's Khary Crump waits for a play to begin during the team's NCAA college football game against Akron on Sept. 10, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Crump, who was facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 5, to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.(Al Goldis | AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors.

The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump’s record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.

Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges but the only one tagged with a felony. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows.

Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. Nichols said a letter of apology to Gemon Green was part of the deal.

“This was handled in great fashion, but it could have only been done so by a Maryland Terrapin,” said Judge Cedric Simpson, a Maryland graduate.

Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.

The defensive back had one tackle in four games in 2022.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This case is still under investigation.
Henrietta man arrested for robbery
The statement comes after Lyde turned himself in on Monday around 7 p.m. on three charges of...
Clay County sheriff issues statement on charges
16-year-old Colby Price.
Bowie ISD remembers student killed in wreck
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde in December of 2021.
Indictment indicates sexual harassment in Clay County sheriff’s arrest
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say

Latest News

Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Iowa woman believed to be oldest person in US dies at 115
Laredo police say Minerva San Juanita Lopez has stolen fajita meat from several grocery stores.
Police: Woman wanted for stealing fajita meat from several grocery stores
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash on the way home from the governor's...
Connecticut lawmaker killed in wrong-way crash on way home from his swearing in
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight