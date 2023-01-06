Email City Guide
Ups and downs with temps continue

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday looks to be the warmest day over the next week. We will have a high of 71° with partly cloudy skies. However, the warm weather will not last long as another cold front arrives by Friday night. This will cause us to see a low of 37° with partly cloudy skies. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the mid-50s for the high on Saturday. I’m forecasting a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 34° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 59° with sunny skies. However, southerly winds will return by Monday. This will allow for temps to climb into the low-70s.

