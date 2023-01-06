Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls man sentenced to 7 years for child pornography

Danny Lynn Morton.
Danny Lynn Morton.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man took a plea deal on Friday that will see him spend seven years in prison for two child pornography charges.

Danny Lynn Morton was sentenced seven years for each charge, but the sentences will run consecutively, according to court documents.

Morton was first indicted on 20 possession or promotion of child pornography charges in December of 2019. He was released from jail on a $200,000 bond a day after his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested James Daniel Harris on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023...
Deputies arrest suspect after manhunt near Stesco Ave
This case is still under investigation.
Henrietta man arrested for robbery
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
The statement comes after Lyde turned himself in on Monday around 7 p.m. on three charges of...
Clay County sheriff issues statement on charges
Patrick Morin was fatally struck on Dec. 10 along US183 near Goldthwaite
Family of tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run asking Texans to be cautious: ‘slow down, move over’

Latest News

Sheppard AFB breaks ground on new child development center
Sheppard AFB breaks ground on new child development center
Mabel is looking for her forever home
Mabel is looking for her forever home
Amelia is looking for her forever home
Amelia is looking for her forever home
Mable is looking for her forever home
Mabel is looking for her forever home