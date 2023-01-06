Wichita Falls man sentenced to 7 years for child pornography

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man took a plea deal on Friday that will see him spend seven years in prison for two child pornography charges.

Danny Lynn Morton was sentenced seven years for each charge, but the sentences will run consecutively, according to court documents.

Morton was first indicted on 20 possession or promotion of child pornography charges in December of 2019. He was released from jail on a $200,000 bond a day after his arrest.

