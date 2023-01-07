Email City Guide
Crime of the Week: Pizza Hut burglary

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Pizza Hut on Seymour Highway was burglarized.

The suspect reportedly broke through the glass on the front door before entering the business around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022. The man is seen on video running for the safe and stealing cash from inside, according to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers.

Police said two men were seen walking toward the business just before the burglary and running away from the area immediately after the burglary.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

