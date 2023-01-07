High school basketball - Jan. 6, 2023
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores from Friday night.
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|City View
|55
|Vernon
|30
|Electra
|51
|Northside
|19
|Amarillo Holy Cross
|24
|Wichita Christian
|61
|Jacksboro
|17
|Holliday
|50
|Nocona
|76
|Petrolia
|31
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|City View
|54
|Vernon
|46
|Jacksboro
|37
|Holliday
|42
|Graham
|45
|WFHS
|62
|Henrietta
|46
|Bowie
|76
