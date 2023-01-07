Email City Guide
High school basketball - Jan. 6, 2023

Emarei Brandon (3) puts up the jumper.
Emarei Brandon (3) puts up the jumper.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores from Friday night.

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
City View55Vernon30
Electra51Northside19
Amarillo Holy Cross24Wichita Christian61
Jacksboro17Holliday50
Nocona76Petrolia31

NORTHSIDE VS. ELECTRA

VERNON VS. CITY VIEW

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
City View54Vernon46
Jacksboro37Holliday42
Graham45WFHS62
Henrietta46Bowie76

VERNON VS. CITY VIEW

