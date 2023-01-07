Local church packs meals for people in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Christian Church partnered with Rise Against Hunger to host a meal packing event today.

The members of First Christian Church and packed 20,000 meals filled with rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and essential vitamins and minerals. The meals will be shipped out across the world, providing people with some much needed help.

The event provided an opportunity for members of all ages to come together and make a difference.

“We love what they do and their wide distribution,” said Senior Minister Mark Bender. “And the second is it provides a really easy model for every age to participate, so we’ve got kids here as young as four and five who are able to make significant contributions. And we’ve got folks who are 80 plus, seasoned members of our congregation who are also being a part of this today.”

Adults participated by bagging at one station and weighing at the other, kids helped by staying at one station or taking the bags from one station to the other.

“Ending hunger is going to be a continuous thing, and the more that we can educate people about hunger, and get them involved, we do have a chance of ending world hunger by 2030” regional administrator, Jaime Sipes, said.

