Sheppard AFB breaks ground on new child development center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base broke ground Friday on an exciting new addition for the children who live on base.

SAFB is one of just four bases across the country getting a new child development center.

The new building will cost millions of dollars to be built and it’s another way to attract more families to the base. To get more military families to come to Wichita Falls, schooling is typically at the top of a parent’s list when moving.

“We have a lot of airmen and their families that require child care,” Brigadier General Lyle Drew said.

To meet the demands of airmen, child care is a priority. In 2025, Sheppard Air Force Base will cut the ribbons to a new child development center. The building will cost $20 million. The new center will replace the existing facility.

Drew said the current building has served its time.

“It’s outgrown its need and so it’s time to get a new child development center, designed, built and funded. And so this one will be at a state-of-the-art facility that will support our airmen and their families the right way they need to be supported as we ask them to do this very important mission of training the world’s best airmen,” Drew said.

The new facility will be 19,000 square feet. With a larger facility, the wait list will decrease. One major said the kids are the future.

“Important resources that we have are our children and so in order to properly care for our children and their well-being for the children we need an adequate facility that meets their needs. So our team has done a fantastic job with the facility that we currently have. This facility of the future will provide that much-needed care and just overall improvement of quality of life,” Major Trazares Dozier said.

The new facility can potentially open doors for more jobs to accommodate the children at the new center.

“There’s always something about a new facility a new, a new building that brings that brings excitement. The new building smell and is so super excited because if you can see our current facility only excites what the future will be when this new facility is in place,” Dozier said.

“Child development center will show the commitment that the air force and the community have,” Drew said.

The new building will be built close to the current one. Drew said the current child facility has been used for many purposes multiple times. This is an investment that contributes to their future.

