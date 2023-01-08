Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Governor Abbott delivers letter to President Biden on visit to US-Mexico border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden(AP Photos)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to do his job and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.

In the letter, the Governor provided five specific actions the President can immediately take to secure the border and restore order to an out-of-control immigration crisis.

“Your open-border policies have emboldened the cartels, who grow wealthy by trafficking deadly fentanyl and even human beings. Texans are paying an especially high price for your failure, sometimes with their very lives, as local leaders from your own party will tell you if given the chance. On behalf of all Americans, I implore you: Secure our border by enforcing Congress’s immigration laws,” said Abbott.

The Governor handed the letter to President Biden after greeting him on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. This visit marks the President’s first trip to the southern border since being sworn into office almost two years ago.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
Pizza Hut burglary
Crime of the Week: Pizza Hut burglary
Danny Lynn Morton.
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 14 years for child pornography
Mabel is looking for her forever home
Mabel is looking for her forever home

Latest News

32-year-old Johnny Wayne Smith.
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the...
Supreme Court revives claims by Texas death row inmate backed by DA
The city reported the combined lake levels were at 64.7% as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City of Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch
Pride flags, pronoun buttons and other merchandise are available at an Austin school district...
Two Texas bills would restrict lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools
Joe Biden makes first his trip to the southern border as president.
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism