Governor Abbott delivers letter to President Biden on visit to US-Mexico border

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to do his job and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.

In the letter, the Governor provided five specific actions the President can immediately take to secure the border and restore order to an out-of-control immigration crisis.

“Your open-border policies have emboldened the cartels, who grow wealthy by trafficking deadly fentanyl and even human beings. Texans are paying an especially high price for your failure, sometimes with their very lives, as local leaders from your own party will tell you if given the chance. On behalf of all Americans, I implore you: Secure our border by enforcing Congress’s immigration laws,” said Abbott.

The Governor handed the letter to President Biden after greeting him on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. This visit marks the President’s first trip to the southern border since being sworn into office almost two years ago.

