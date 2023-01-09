Email City Guide
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway

The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emergency services are working the scene of a crash on Seymour Highway involving a city bus and another vehicle.

The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. near the intersection of Seymour Highway and Baylor Street. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a car behind the city bus tried to switch lanes to pass, but it was unable to because a school bus was stopping in the other lane.

The car then did not slow down in time and ran into the back-left side of the bus, according to Eipper. Three people were reportedly injured and taken to a hospital, and their injuries were described as “nothing major.” The occupants of the car were reportedly not injured.

No students were on the nearby school bus at the time of the crash.

