City of Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch

The city reported the combined lake levels were at 64.7% as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls officials activated the city’s Stage 1 Drought Watch on Monday after the combined lake levels of Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead fell below 65%.

Watering hours are now restricted to the following:

  • Even numbered addresses can only water on Mondays and Thursdays
  • Odd-numbered addresses can only water on Tuesdays and Fridays
  • The allowed hours on the designated days are from Midnight to 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to Midnight

City officials said hand-held hose, soaker and dripper irrigation are exempt from the above restrictions.

If a home is served by a water well, it is required by law to be registered with the City of Wichita Falls Public Works Office. An online form is available here or you can call (940) 761-7477.

