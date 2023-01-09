Cotton Co. Commissioner faces embezzlement charges for misuse of county employees

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse of county employees, which lead to embezzlement charges being filed against County Commissioner Micah “Mike” Woods.

Woods is accused of unlawfully using Cotton County District 1 employees to build campaign signs on county time, without approval from other Cotton County Commissioners.

According to court documents, sometime during June of 2022 at the Cotton County District 1 headquarters Woods requested employees to help build signs for his November 2022 re-election campaign.

During interviews, Woods denied asking or allowing employees to make the signs on county time.

7News reached out to the OSBI in October, after rumors Woods was being investigated, however, the OSBI refused to give a definitive response.

Woods has been charged with one felony count of embezzlement and has pleaded not guilty.

He is currently free on a $10,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for March 7 at 10 a.m.

