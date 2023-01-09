Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cotton Co. Commissioner faces embezzlement charges for misuse of county employees

On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse...
On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse of county employees, which lead to embezzlement charges being filed against County Commissioner Micah "Mike" Woods.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse of county employees, which lead to embezzlement charges being filed against County Commissioner Micah “Mike” Woods.

Woods is accused of unlawfully using Cotton County District 1 employees to build campaign signs on county time, without approval from other Cotton County Commissioners.

According to court documents, sometime during June of 2022 at the Cotton County District 1 headquarters Woods requested employees to help build signs for his November 2022 re-election campaign.

During interviews, Woods denied asking or allowing employees to make the signs on county time.

7News reached out to the OSBI in October, after rumors Woods was being investigated, however, the OSBI refused to give a definitive response.

Woods has been charged with one felony count of embezzlement and has pleaded not guilty.

He is currently free on a $10,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for March 7 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Johnny Wayne Smith.
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
The wreck happened around 2:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City bus involved in crash on Seymour Highway
The city reported the combined lake levels were at 64.7% as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City of Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch
The fire started just before noon on Tuesday.
Iowa Park VFD extinguishes vehicle fire on Peterson Road S
Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship in 2021.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dead at 18, family says

Latest News

“We react from day to day on what the weather is doing."
Preparing for fire weather
An industry keeping a close eye on the drought is agriculture.
Farmers keeping close eye on drought
Under this new program, students will be able to take some of their English, Math and History...
Wichita Falls ISD high schools to offer online classes
The city reported the combined lake levels were at 64.7% as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
City of Wichita Falls official talks Stage 1 Drought Watch
Program to help Texas families make healthy choices
Program to help Texas families make healthy choices