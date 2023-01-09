Email City Guide
Funeral held for Colby Price

DPS Troopers say Colby died Monday following a head-on wreck on State Highway 59 and Mill Street.
Bowie Community celebrates the life of Colby Price.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie community will remember January 2 as the day tragedy struck. That’s when a 16-year-old’s life was cut short. From those who knew him best on the on field, to friends who called him family. The Bowie Highschool gym was packed Friday with loved ones who all wanted to take a moment and honor the life of Colby Price.

There is no doubt Colby touched many lives including Bowie ISD superintendent, Blake Enlow, who described him as a great student, leader and athlete and says his presence will be missed. A presence his pastor says also brought a lot of joy.

Something Corbin Fitzner agrees with. He grew up with Colby and says the young teen was known for always making people smile.

“What I’m going to miss about Colby Price is cutting up with him. He was one of the best at it and I think he got that from his family, he’s been able to do it from a young age, he was very eloquent in his speech and you didn’t need to wait very long for him to say something funny,” Fitzner said.

Bowie students return to school from Christmas break on Monday, and the district said they will continue to offer grief support to anyone that needs it.

