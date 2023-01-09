TCCA gives MSU Texas counselor top award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The assistant director at Midwestern State University’s Counseling Center has been named the Texas College Counseling Association Outstanding Counselor of the Year.

Zachary Zoet was given the award by the TCCA, a division within the Texas Counseling Association. MSU Texas said the award “is given in recognition of one’s contributions to the division and for excellent professional work in the field of university/college counseling.”

“As an emerging professional, it was extremely affirming to have my efforts to advance the field of university/college counseling acknowledged by my peers within the Texas College Counseling Association,” Zoet said. “I am grateful to be part of an organization that uplifts its members and always provides a sense of community and support in my efforts. I am also thrilled to have this award to bring back to our MSU Counseling Center – a validation of the exemplary mental health services that we provide to our students and campus community.”

The division reportedly awards this honor to acknowledge research within the field of university and college counseling and the advancement of quality continuing education within the field. One recipient per year is nominated by peers.

Zoet also serves MSU Texas students as the gaming coordinator of MSU Texas Esports.

