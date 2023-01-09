Email City Guide
Warmer weather sticks around before a cold front Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have a high of 71° with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 38° with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 78° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 47° with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, southwest winds will continue to have temps in the upper 70s. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 39°, with the winds changing to the northwest. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night going into Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s for the high of Thursday.

