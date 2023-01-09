WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife and assaulted officers during his arrest.

Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday night. The victim reportedly said a man, identified as 32-year-old Johnny Wayne Smith, came to his home and started a verbal argument with him. During the argument, Smith allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to cut or kill the victim with it.

A witness corroborated the victim’s story, according to WFPD officials. During Smith’s arrest, he reportedly resisted and officers had to use a taser on him at least twice.

WFPD officials said officers put Smith in the back of their patrol car and he started banging his head and kicking the windows. Officers then tried to put a leg restraint on him, and Smith allegedly kicked an officer and bit the left pinky of another one.

Smith was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and three counts of assault on a peace officer. He remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $82,500.

