Arts Council holds drawing contest for inmates

“Some of these guys are so talented."
By Blake Hill
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls partnered with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for their Art in Transition program, which provides art lessons to inmates who meet good behavior requirements.

Over 100 inmates participated and submitted drawings under the theme “Winter Holidays.”

“People who are in this situation are in jail, for whatever reason, do have talents and skills, things things that are not necessarily obviously recognized once you’re in that kind of situation,” Arts Council Program Coordinator Kristine Thueson said. “Or might not have been obviously recognized by the public at large when they were not in jail.”

The program provides opportunities that inmates might not have normally. Some get jobs and even start their own businesses after being released from the county jail.

“Some of these guys are so talented, and if directing that talent from some of the criminal activities they’ve been involved in, they would be a different person for society. We all know that, so to be able to do that for them while they’re incarcerated gives them something to look forward to do and take care of, and it’s their own pet project to take care of,” Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said.

The program helps show that expressing yourself is a powerful way to get back on track.

