WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFHS volleyball player Ashlyn Lewis is heading to Bethel College in the fall.

Lewis holds the WFHS all-time record for most aces in a season with 76. She finishes her career with 346 digs, 299 kills, 21 block assists and 63 digs.

